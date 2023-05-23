Texoma Local
Crash claims Silo woman’s life

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Silo woman died after a crash in Mead Monday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 at Leavenworth Trail at 6:09 p.m.

Troopers said Patsy Brown, 74, was stopped at a stop sign when she pulled out in font of a pickup truck, driven by Dagoberto Cobos, 49, of Durant, and was struck.

Cabos was pinned for an unknown amount of time before being freed by the Bryan County Fire Department.

Troopers said Brown was transported to a hospital, but died from multiple injuries.

Cobos was also transported to a hospital where he was treated and released.

