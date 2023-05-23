Crash claims Silo woman’s life

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Silo woman died after a crash in Mead Monday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 at Leavenworth Trail at 6:09 p.m.

Troopers said Patsy Brown, 74, was stopped at a stop sign when she pulled out in font of a pickup truck, driven by Dagoberto Cobos, 49, of Durant, and was struck.

Cabos was pinned for an unknown amount of time before being freed by the Bryan County Fire Department.

Troopers said Brown was transported to a hospital, but died from multiple injuries.

Cobos was also transported to a hospital where he was treated and released.

