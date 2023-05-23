Texoma Local
Fire leaves at least one injured at Wynnewood refinery

Wynnewood refinery fire
Wynnewood refinery fire(KWTV News 9)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KXII) - At least one person was injured in a fire at an oil refinery in Wynnewood Tuesday morning.

KWTV News 9 reports it happened at Wynnewood Refining near Highway 77 and Powell Avenue.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person was transferred to the hospital.

This is a developing story. News 12 has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more information as we get it.

