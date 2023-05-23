Grayson Co. Commissioner Phyllis James announces she will not run for re-election

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One Grayson County Commissioner said her time is up serving on the court.

Phyllis James announced Tuesday morning she is not running for re-election in 2024.

James was first elected more than ten years ago to represent precinct three, which covers southwest Grayson County.

Her term will officially end in December 2024.

