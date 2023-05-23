Gunter prepares for regional semifinals with Tatum

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers are getting ready for their regional semifinals showdown with Tatum.

Gunter has shown great versatility throughout these playoffs. The Tigers are well known to be able to put multiple runs on the board and win big. Last week they put on display the ability to win close, low scoring games. Gunter beat Emory 1-0 and 3-1 to advance to this week’s round.

Gunter will face Tatum in the best of three series that begins on Wednesday.

