Man charged with shooting with intent to kill in Pauls Valley

A man was arrested after police said he shot at someone will the intention of killing them.
A man was arrested after police said he shot at someone will the intention of killing them.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after police said he shot at someone will the intention of killing them.

Pauls Valley Police said Carl Thomas pulled up to a man, Wesley Peters, who had ran out of gas in the area of S. Paul Ave. and South St., and exchanged words with him before driving away and shooting at the man from his car.

Police said Peters’ vehicle had a bullet hole in the rear driver’s side door as well as one on the vehicles tires. Multiple spent casings were also collected from the roadway.

Peters was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

Police issued a search warrant for Thomas’ home and found multiple firearms, including the one he allegedly used to shoot at Peters.

Thomas is charged with shooting with Intent to kill and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

