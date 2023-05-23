Rain Chances Increase Wed-Thu

Several weak upper waves bring shots of rain our way; a small chance late tonight with a much better chance tomorrow, and Thursday is also shaping up to be one with scattered showers or storms as yet another wave tracks through. Lows tonight mid 60s, highs Wednesday around 80. Wednesday skies won’t be as sunny as today as we settle into the partly to mostly cloudy range.

Upper high pressure brings a more stable environment for Friday and Saturday before the parade of weak waves resumes later in the weekend; right now it looks like Memorial day is the most likely day for rain during the three-day weekend. Severe weather threat continues very low, with primarily lightning and heavy rain which we get in most every thunderstorm. Temperature wise, we’ll be close to average with blazing 90s not in the forecast, most days will top out in the mid 80s. Fairly light winds continue as well.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.