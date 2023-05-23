Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Study: Nearly half of global wildlife are seeing a rapid population decline

FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population...
FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population declines.(CNN, WCPO, WLUK)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Startling news from a study on global wildlife says that nearly half of the planet’s species are in population decline.

The study’s authors analyzed more than 70,000 species across the globe from mammals to birds to fish and even insects.

They found 48% are seeing their population shrink, and fewer than 3% are seeing an increase.

Declines tend to be concentrated in the tropics because animals there are typically more sensitive to changes in the environment.

According to the study, the main factors driving this “extinction crisis” are the destruction of landscapes and climate change.

The study was published Monday in the journal, Biological Reviews.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after he was hit by a train in Colbert Monday morning.
Man killed in Colbert after being struck by train
A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic...
Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed
A Gainesville man died after running off the road on his motorcycle Sunday morning.
Gainesville man killed after motorcycle crash
News 12 told you about a Grayson College student who was stabbed in the neck by her roommate...
“I don’t know if I could go back to school”: Grayson College students says after stabbed on campus
Police say Adalberto Santiago, a 34-year-old security guard, was fatally shot while trying to...
Security guard dragged, fatally shot in Dallas parking garage

Latest News

FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Police resume search for Madeleine McCann, child missing since 2007
Boston Marathon icon pushed in wheelchair remembered after death
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses
Concerns grow as debt limit deadline inches closer