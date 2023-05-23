Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Suicidal man threatens to blow up house after child sexual assault allegations, deputies say

A Sherman man allegedly attempted to blow up his home after he was accused of sexually...
A Sherman man allegedly attempted to blow up his home after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man attempted to commit suicide after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Eulalio Mendoza is charged with indecency with a child under the age of 14.

Deputies said Mendoza turned on the burners in his home and told deputies he was going to blow up the house, located in the 1866 Whitney Rd, and commit suicide after he was confronted about the allegation on May 18.

Mendoza was found by a swing set in the back yard of the home, laying on the ground on his stomach, and was arrested.

The press release states, deputies discovered a small fire in the home, but it was put out and secured.

Mendoza’s was booked into the Grayson County Jail and has a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic...
Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed
A man died after he was hit by a train in Colbert Monday morning.
Man killed in Colbert after being struck by train
A Gainesville man died after running off the road on his motorcycle Sunday morning.
Gainesville man killed after motorcycle crash
Grayson College student stabbed
Student stabbed at Grayson College speaks out
Two people were taken to the hospital after their boat hit something under the water in Broken...
Boating crash on Broken Bow Lake sends two to hospital

Latest News

Whether you live in an urban or a rural area, mental health should be a priority.
Texoma leaders work together to make mental health resources more accessible
James was first elected more than ten years ago to represent precinct three, which covers...
Grayson Co. Commissioner Phyllis James announces she will not run for re-election
A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let...
Sherman dog bit by venomous snake in backyard, his owner’s warning to others
A Silo woman died after a crash in Mead Monday afternoon.
Crash claims Silo woman’s life