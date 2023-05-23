Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tishomingo man sentenced to 22 years after beating girlfriend to death

A Tishomingo man will spend the next 22 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second...
A Tishomingo man will spend the next 22 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country.(Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Tishomingo man will spend the next 22 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country.

On November 21, 2020, Boykin beat and choked his girlfriend, 18-year-old Cheyenne Star Basham, until she was unconscious. She died at a hospital the following day.

Boykin was later arrested and admitted to assaulting and strangling the victim, according to a press release.

On March 9, 2021, Boykin pleaded guilty to murder in Indian Country, second degree, the press release adds.

“A senseless and brutal act of violence claimed the life of a vibrant young woman, and while the sentence imposed today represents justice under the law, the harm can never be undone,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “I am grateful for the efforts of the investigators and prosecutors in this case to ensure the defendant will remain safely away from the public for many years to come.”

The press release states, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted this case because the defendant is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Johnston County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic...
Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed
A man died after he was hit by a train in Colbert Monday morning.
Man killed in Colbert after being struck by train
A Gainesville man died after running off the road on his motorcycle Sunday morning.
Gainesville man killed after motorcycle crash
Grayson College student stabbed
Student stabbed at Grayson College speaks out
Two people were taken to the hospital after their boat hit something under the water in Broken...
Boating crash on Broken Bow Lake sends two to hospital

Latest News

Whether you live in an urban or a rural area, mental health should be a priority.
Texoma leaders work together to make mental health resources more accessible
A Sherman man allegedly attempted to blow up his home after he was accused of sexually...
Suicidal man threatens to blow up house after child sexual assault allegations, deputies say
James was first elected more than ten years ago to represent precinct three, which covers...
Grayson Co. Commissioner Phyllis James announces she will not run for re-election
A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let...
Sherman dog bit by venomous snake in backyard, his owner’s warning to others