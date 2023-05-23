Van Alstyne sends talented duo to college level

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Double signing in Van Alstyne, with two of their finest are headed to the college ranks.

First up, Cyrus Mahan says guns up. He signs with Texas Tech to join the Red Raiders Track and Field program after winning a State title in the Class 4-A high jump this year.

“I emailed them, and they emailed me back and they offered a visit,” said Mahan. “So, I went out there and I just really enjoyed the campus and all of the coaches and everything like that. So, I was like I’ll just go here, and it was really nice.”

Then it was Colby Hayes turn, after anchoring the Panthers front line for multiple seasons, he puts pen to paper with East Texas Baptist Football. Achieving big dreams for both of these great athletes.

“I talked to the coaches Junior year and then it really started becoming a real thing Senior year and they asked me out on a visit one day,” said Hayes. “I came out there and I loved the environment, love the coaches and now I’m here.”

