WWII era bomb dug up at Atoka Trails Golf Course

When going to a golf course people hope to hit bombs, not dig one up. This is what happened at the Atoka Trails Golf Course last Thursday.
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Superintendent, Monty Lawless, said he was installing a new sprinkler system when he came across the mortar shell bomb.

“We saw the object in the ground and we thought it was a sprocket,” Lawless said, “So, I reached out to pick it up and it wasn’t quite a sprocket.”

Lawless called the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The ATF estimated the bomb was likely created during the World War II era.

“They came up and X-rayed it twice, “Lawless said, “They couldn’t determine whether it was a live round or not, so they had to dispose of it.”

As for how or when the bomb got on the course, Lawless said they do not know. Lawless said the ATF told him it does not find bombs from this time period in the area often.

Lawless hopes this is the last bomb to end up at Atoka Trails unless it’s the type that has to do with the game of golf.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

