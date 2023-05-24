Ardmore woman charged with 2nd degree murder

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma court documents state Victoria Holland left five children ranging in age from six months to five years old home alone last summer.

The youngest of those children - six-month-old Sky - who died last August.

“So, the child was placed in a makeshift bed. but as far as the rest of the details, we’re not going to release those just to preserve the integrity of the prosecution,” Ardmore Police Department Sgt. Jake Glazener said.

Ardmore police say there were already pending child neglect charges on Holland.

She now faces the upgraded second-degree murder charge because investigators were waiting for the autopsy to come back from the medical examiner to charge her with the infant’s death.

“There were past investigations regarding child neglect. I believe there’s court documentation that shows that these investigations are going on even into the late last year, but the murder two charge came from the most recent incident in which this six-month-old child was found,” Glazener said.

Following her arrest on the child neglect charges in February, Holland posted excerpts of that autopsy to her Facebook page saying she didn’t kill her baby.

“The medical examiner’s report showed that it was an asphyxiation is what led to the child’s death. Investigators were able to prove that the instance of neglect is what led to the death of the child, which is how the murder two charge came about,” Glazener explained.

That autopsy indicated the baby suffocated from a dog lying on her.

According to Ardmore Police, Holland’s other 4 children are no longer in her custody.

“I believe that the other children are with the suspect’s parents. There are two other children, I believe are with her mother and two other children with her father,” Glazener concluded.

