Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

GoFundMe set up to help people injured at Wynnewood refinery fire

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the two people injured after a fire at an oil refinery...
GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the two people injured after a fire at an oil refinery in Wynnewood Tuesday.(KWTV News 9)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KXII) - GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the two people injured after a fire at an oil refinery in Wynnewood Tuesday.

According to the fundraiser, Wes Foster and Eli Warren were near the explosion and were engulfed in flames.

Foster sustained burns to 93% of his body, according to the fundraiser.

There is no word on the extent of Warren’s injuries.

The money raised will go towards medical bills, hotel and transportation for their families while they recover.

The accounts have exceeded more than $64,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

To donate to Eli Warren’s GoFundMe click here.

To donate to Wes Foster’s GoFundMe click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic...
Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed
A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let...
Sherman dog bit by venomous snake in backyard, his owner’s warning to others
A Silo woman died after a crash in Mead Monday afternoon.
Crash claims Silo woman’s life
The car ran a stop sign, causing the motorcyclist to hit his car, launching him into a ditch.
Motorcyclist’s family looking for driver after hit-and-run accident
Wynnewood refinery fire
Fire leaves two injured at Wynnewood refinery

Latest News

Wynnewood refinery fire
Fire leaves two injured at Wynnewood refinery
Roger Reed is calling it a career this week.
Longtime S&S CISD superintendent to retire
Longtime S&S CISD superintendent to retire
Sherman dog bit by venomous snake in backyard, his owner’s warning to others