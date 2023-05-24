GoFundMe set up to help people injured at Wynnewood refinery fire

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KXII) - GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the two people injured after a fire at an oil refinery in Wynnewood Tuesday.

According to the fundraiser, Wes Foster and Eli Warren were near the explosion and were engulfed in flames.

Foster sustained burns to 93% of his body, according to the fundraiser.

There is no word on the extent of Warren’s injuries.

The money raised will go towards medical bills, hotel and transportation for their families while they recover.

The accounts have exceeded more than $64,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

To donate to Eli Warren’s GoFundMe click here.

To donate to Wes Foster’s GoFundMe click here.

