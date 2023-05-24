Texoma Local
Horse stuck in Red River, multiple people needed to rescue him

Late Tuesday night, Fannin County Emergency Management received a call reporting a horse was stuck in the Red River in the banks of the county.
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The horse had been on a ride with his owners around sunset when he stepped off the trail and into the water. One side of his body became almost fully submerged in the water and mud. The animal was not able to get himself out, becoming exhausted.

The horse had been on a ride with his owners around sunset when he stepped off the trail and into the water. One side of his body became almost fully submerged in the water and mud. The animal was not able to get himself out, becoming exhausted.

Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson, said Lake Texoma was generating water the day prior making water levels rise. Hudson said several people sprung into action to rescue the horse from the dangerous situation.

“There were a lot of challenges with the limited items we had,” Hudson said, “You have a large horse that’s 2000 pounds or greater trying to bring it up onto a riverbank that’s more than 15 or 16 feet high.”

Once they got the horse’s legs unstuck, they laid him on his side. One man kept his head above water, another keeping control of his legs. They then guided him through the water for three hours until they reached a shallow area.

Hudson says the horse reached land late this morning, he was relieved for the animal and the owners.

