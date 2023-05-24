Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Longtime S&S CISD superintendent to retire

Roger Reed is calling it a career this week.
Roger Reed is calling it a career this week.(KXII)
By Kayla Holt
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - Longtime S&S CISD superintendent Roger Reed is calling it a career this week, leaving an indelible mark on the small Grayson County school district.

“We do have a great camaraderie that we’re all in this for one thing, and that’s to help kids,” S&S Superintendent, Roger Reed exclaimed.

Reed has been working in education for 28 years.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work in four different districts over the course of the 28 years, from starting at Bells ISD and to Tom Bean and Gunter, and now wrapping up my career here at S&S,” he continued.

Reed said his inspiration to work in education came from his own experience with his teachers and coaches growing up.

“Those people really did a great job of influencing me and mentoring me from every day, from throughout the classroom to the extracurricular fields. Those were the people that I had set a tremendous amount of respect for,” Reed explained.

Now, his tenure has come full circle.

Just as Reed was inspired, he’s been an inspiration to others, who credit him for their professional success.

“I just want to tell you thank you for all the guidance and help, and give me an opportunity back in 2016 a 28-year-old to come in and lead a program,” shared former S&S Athletic Director, James Gage.

“S&S, and Roger Reed, the have really prepared me for being in front of you today, when it comes to the administration part of it,” Sherman High School’s Head Coach, Josh Aleman said.

S&S Business Manager, Stephanie Maher also boasts about her time working along side Reed.

“He’s just caring. Like I said, he truly cares about the students, their needs, their wants, and trying to make sure they have everything they need to succeed,” she shared.

As far as those post-retirement plans, Reed says he and his wife are ready.

“We do know that we’ve got some trips lined up. We’re big sports enthusiasts and we’re trying to hit every major league baseball stadium, so we’ve got five on the docket this summer, so we’re very excited about that and looking forward to it,” he shared.

Reed’s last event as superintendent is Saturday, May 27th, where he will give diplomas to one final graduating class.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic...
Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed
A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let...
Sherman dog bit by venomous snake in backyard, his owner’s warning to others
A Silo woman died after a crash in Mead Monday afternoon.
Crash claims Silo woman’s life
Wynnewood refinery fire
Fire leaves two injured at Wynnewood refinery
A Tishomingo man will spend the next 22 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second...
Tishomingo man sentenced to 22 years after beating girlfriend to death

Latest News

Longtime S&S CISD superintendent to retire
Sherman dog bit by venomous snake in backyard, his owner’s warning to others
The car ran a stop sign, causing the motorcyclist to hit his car, launching him into a ditch.
Motorcyclist’s family looking for driver after hit-and-run accident
The car ran a stop sign, causing the motorcyclist to hit his car, launching him into a ditch.
Motorcyclists family looking for driver after hit-and-run accident