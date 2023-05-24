Longtime S&S CISD superintendent to retire

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - Longtime S&S CISD superintendent Roger Reed is calling it a career this week, leaving an indelible mark on the small Grayson County school district.

“We do have a great camaraderie that we’re all in this for one thing, and that’s to help kids,” S&S Superintendent, Roger Reed exclaimed.

Reed has been working in education for 28 years.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work in four different districts over the course of the 28 years, from starting at Bells ISD and to Tom Bean and Gunter, and now wrapping up my career here at S&S,” he continued.

Reed said his inspiration to work in education came from his own experience with his teachers and coaches growing up.

“Those people really did a great job of influencing me and mentoring me from every day, from throughout the classroom to the extracurricular fields. Those were the people that I had set a tremendous amount of respect for,” Reed explained.

Now, his tenure has come full circle.

Just as Reed was inspired, he’s been an inspiration to others, who credit him for their professional success.

“I just want to tell you thank you for all the guidance and help, and give me an opportunity back in 2016 a 28-year-old to come in and lead a program,” shared former S&S Athletic Director, James Gage.

“S&S, and Roger Reed, the have really prepared me for being in front of you today, when it comes to the administration part of it,” Sherman High School’s Head Coach, Josh Aleman said.

S&S Business Manager, Stephanie Maher also boasts about her time working along side Reed.

“He’s just caring. Like I said, he truly cares about the students, their needs, their wants, and trying to make sure they have everything they need to succeed,” she shared.

As far as those post-retirement plans, Reed says he and his wife are ready.

“We do know that we’ve got some trips lined up. We’re big sports enthusiasts and we’re trying to hit every major league baseball stadium, so we’ve got five on the docket this summer, so we’re very excited about that and looking forward to it,” he shared.

Reed’s last event as superintendent is Saturday, May 27th, where he will give diplomas to one final graduating class.

