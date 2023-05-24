Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Motorcyclists family looking for driver after hit-and-run accident

32-year-old, Shay Grove, was riding his motorcycle when a driver ran a stop sign causing Grove to hit his car at the intersection of River Rd. and Winnett Rd in
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - 32-year-old, Shay Grove, was riding his motorcycle when a driver ran a stop sign causing Grove to hit his car at the intersection of River Rd. and Winnett Rd in Colbert last Friday afternoon.

His wife, Rochelle Grove, said his bike ended up in the middle of the intersection while he was launched into a ditch along with the vehicle.

“They apparently gave him a bottle of water, called someone to come sit with him, and then left,” Rochelle Grove said.

Rochelle Grove said her family and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are now looking for this person. She identifies the driver as a male in a maroon sedan.

“I would just ask them to do the right thing and turn themselves in, I understand people make mistakes,” Rochelle Grove said, “But you can’t just leave someone and leave them to take care of a mess that you created, at least help take care of it,”

His wife said the father of two is lucky to be alive and now faces an eight-week recovery. Shay Grove has five broken ribs, 14 stitches in his face, nearly lost his eye and a back injury.

“He has a transverse lumbar fracture all the way across all of the cartilage in the bottom of his back that meets your hips, is all broken, that will not grow back cannot be repaired,” Rochelle Grove said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OHP.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic...
Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed
A man died after he was hit by a train in Colbert Monday morning.
Man killed in Colbert after being struck by train
A Gainesville man died after running off the road on his motorcycle Sunday morning.
Gainesville man killed after motorcycle crash
Grayson College student stabbed
Student stabbed at Grayson College speaks out
Two people were taken to the hospital after their boat hit something under the water in Broken...
Boating crash on Broken Bow Lake sends two to hospital

Latest News

The car ran a stop sign, causing the motorcyclist to hit his car, launching him into a ditch.
Motorcyclists family looking for driver after hit-and-run accident
A Tishomingo man will spend the next 22 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second...
Tishomingo man sentenced to 22 years after beating girlfriend to death
Whether you live in an urban or a rural area, mental health should be a priority.
Texoma leaders work together to make mental health resources more accessible
A Sherman man allegedly attempted to blow up his home after he was accused of sexually...
Suicidal man threatens to blow up house after child sexual assault allegations, deputies say