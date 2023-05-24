Motorcyclists family looking for driver after hit-and-run accident

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - 32-year-old, Shay Grove, was riding his motorcycle when a driver ran a stop sign causing Grove to hit his car at the intersection of River Rd. and Winnett Rd in Colbert last Friday afternoon.

His wife, Rochelle Grove, said his bike ended up in the middle of the intersection while he was launched into a ditch along with the vehicle.

“They apparently gave him a bottle of water, called someone to come sit with him, and then left,” Rochelle Grove said.

Rochelle Grove said her family and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are now looking for this person. She identifies the driver as a male in a maroon sedan.

“I would just ask them to do the right thing and turn themselves in, I understand people make mistakes,” Rochelle Grove said, “But you can’t just leave someone and leave them to take care of a mess that you created, at least help take care of it,”

His wife said the father of two is lucky to be alive and now faces an eight-week recovery. Shay Grove has five broken ribs, 14 stitches in his face, nearly lost his eye and a back injury.

“He has a transverse lumbar fracture all the way across all of the cartilage in the bottom of his back that meets your hips, is all broken, that will not grow back cannot be repaired,” Rochelle Grove said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OHP.

