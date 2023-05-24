Texoma Local
Van Alstyne prepares for rematch with Aubrey

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers softball team has been rolling through these playoffs and have been doing it decisively.

The Lady Panthers have claimed sweeps over Alvarado, Godley and Farmersville. Now, it’s on to the regional finals for a big-time match-up with Aubrey, a team that won their district.

This Panther team has continued to improve as the season and post-season has progressed. They are ready for the challenge.

