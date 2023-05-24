Weekend Weather: Trending Drier!

Mostly clear to partly tonight with a few showers or storms possibly re-developing toward sunrise. Low tonight 63, rain chance 20% for the morning. Thursday looks like a very nice day with just a 10% chance of rain and highs in the mid-80s, easterly winds about 10 mph.

Friday and Saturday benefit from upper high pressure, meaning we don’t expect any rain. It will be mostly sunny and warm going into the weekend, and rain odds look very low for Sunday as well. Memorial day continues to show up as the day with the greatest chance of rain, but even here it’s looking like a 30% kind of deal. Not bad!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

