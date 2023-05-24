Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Weekend Weather: Trending Drier!

Memorial day still shows rain chances, but lower than they were
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly clear to partly tonight with a few showers or storms possibly re-developing toward sunrise. Low tonight 63, rain chance 20% for the morning. Thursday looks like a very nice day with just a 10% chance of rain and highs in the mid-80s, easterly winds about 10 mph.

Friday and Saturday benefit from upper high pressure, meaning we don’t expect any rain. It will be mostly sunny and warm going into the weekend, and rain odds look very low for Sunday as well. Memorial day continues to show up as the day with the greatest chance of rain, but even here it’s looking like a 30% kind of deal. Not bad!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic...
Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed
A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let...
Sherman dog bit by venomous snake in backyard, his owner’s warning to others
A Silo woman died after a crash in Mead Monday afternoon.
Crash claims Silo woman’s life
The car ran a stop sign, causing the motorcyclist to hit his car, launching him into a ditch.
Motorcyclist’s family looking for driver after hit-and-run accident
Wynnewood refinery fire
Fire leaves two injured at Wynnewood refinery

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 5/24/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/23/2023
Evening Forecast - Sun, May 21
Evening Forecast - Sat, May 20