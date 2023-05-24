Whitesboro ready for region finals

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Lady Cats will take on Emory Rains in the regional finals.

The series will be played in Commerce, Celina and if needed, Princeton.

Whitesboro has been rolling with quality wins throughout these playoffs. They have swept Bonham, Prairiland and Queen City.

Now, they have a big test with a traditional powerhouse in Rains. This Whitesboro team has some key young players that are ready for the big stage.

