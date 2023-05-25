Atoka man sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison for child sexual abuse

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - An Atoka man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for child sexual abuse.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Jimmy Dean Altom, 56, was sentenced to 94 months imprisonment on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively for a total of 188 months in the United States Bureau of Prisons.

The charges arose from investigations by the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the press release, on December 20, 2021, Altom pleaded guilty to two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country. At the plea hearing Altom admitted he sexually abused two victims under the age of sixteen between 2013 and 2020.

“It is unthinkable that someone would sexually abuse another – especially a child,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “Unfortunately, it happens far too often. I am thankful for the work of the county, state, and federal investigators, and the members of my staff in this case. The prosecution of the defendant will ensure Altom is punished for his heinous crimes, and the victims receive the justice they deserve.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, according to the press release. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted these cases because the victims are members of federally recognized Indian tribes and the crimes occurred in Atoka County, within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The Honorable Ronald A. White, Chief Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearings in Muskogee. Altom will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.

Assistant United States Attorney Edith A. Singer represented the United States.

