Callisburg Boys Golf wins first State Championship

CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - Over on in Callisburg, the Wildcats are singing ‘we are the champions. As they made history by winning the first state boys golf title for Callisburg.

The Wildcats got off to a historic start to the state tourney, as they broke the UIL Class 3A record for the lowest two-round team score on their way to beating defending champion Brock by eight strokes.

“Came out the first day and set the 3A state record and when you start talking about state records, the UIL has been around a long time,” said Callisburg head coach Randy Romines. “So, we’re going to go out right now and until somebody beats us, this is the best golf team the UIL has ever seen in 3A.”

“So last year I knew we had a chance at doing it and then this year, we had four people that came back so I knew we could do it because we’re all good and we practice every day,” said Callisburg Junior Golfer Boo Moerschell.

“We just stayed confident with our guys, and we went out and played our best round of the year on the first day,” said Callisburg Senior Golfer JJ Walsh. “That ultimately gave us the comfortable factor to get it done the second day.”

