Durant’s Magnolia Fest countdown begins

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -It’s almost that time of year, the city-wide Magnolia Festival in Durant is a week away.

There will be a carnival, vendor booths and art show all inside the Choctaw Event Center next week.

This year will be the 25th year and Chamber of Commerce President Scott Dewald said this year they have pulled out all the stops.

“We like to bring this for family entertainment, people sometimes will sit around and say ‘we have nothing to do.’ There is everything for everybody, every age bracket that you can possibly imagine and its clean family fun,” Dewald said.

Other events include a 5-k and 1-mile fun run downtown, the infamous turtle races, and a Veterans reception and fireworks show.

Magnolia Fest kicks off with the carnival May 31 and runs through June 3.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.