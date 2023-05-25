Texoma Local
Lindsay Golf secures back-to-back State Championships

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINDSAY, Texas (KXII) - Cooke County continues to prove they have some of the best golfers in the state, as the Lindsay Knights Boys team clinched their second straight state championship title in Class 2-A this week.

The Knights were able to cruise their way to back-to-back championships after jumping out to an early lead by breaking the 2A record for lowest first round team score, leading them to yet another title on the green.

“We were firing on all cylinders and then came around district, regionals and state Coach Hall said we had a target on our backs and that everyone wanted to beat us,” said Lindsay Senior Golfer Yash Patel. “Everyone was talking about us, and we just put our heads down and kept working.”

“Really just makes me proud to bring some more glory to Lindsay High School and carrying on its legacy,” said Lindsay Senior Golfer Coltan Hanks. “Not just academic wise but in the sports section of it.”

“It feels amazing to do it. Back-to-back with these guys, nothing greater than that,” said Lindsay Senior Golfer Dawson Foster. “Especially me, Hanks, and Yash have been competing in sports all throughout high school.”

Callisburg Boys Golf wins first State Championship
