Man killed after being hit by train identified

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Colbert has been released.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 20-year-old Vincent Blayde Kirby was sitting on the tracks when he was hit by Union Pacific Locomotive traveling southbound.

Troopers said it happened at 6:16 a.m. at the railroad crossing 0.3 miles north of State Highway 91.

There’s no word on why Kirby was on the tracks, but OHP said the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.