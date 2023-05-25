Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help

Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.(Murry Family via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANOLA, Miss. (CNN) - An 11-year-old boy who called 911 for help was shot by a responding officer in Mississippi.

The shooting happened at a home in Indianola, Mississippi, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the residence.

Aderrien Murry’s mother says an officer came into the home with his gun drawn and shot Aderrien as he came around the corner of a hallway and into the living room.

Aderrien reportedly suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver, but he is now recovering at home.

No officers were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the critical incident and gathering evidence. Agents will share their findings with the attorney general’s office.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let...
Sherman dog bit by venomous snake in backyard, his owner’s warning to others
The car ran a stop sign, causing the motorcyclist to hit his car, launching him into a ditch.
Motorcyclist’s family looking for driver after hit-and-run accident
Oklahoma court documents state Victoria Holland left five children ranging in age from six...
Ardmore woman charged with murder in infant daughter’s death
A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic...
Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds his traditional red ministerial...
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
Tough market for first time homebuyers
Expert advice on navigating the housing market as a first-time buyer
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend
In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.
Pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite, gives birth on the way to shelter
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes faces sentencing for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack