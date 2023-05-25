Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana recovered in Marshall County drug bust, 14 arrested

Law enforcement dismantled an illegal marijuana grow operation, resulting in the recovery of...
Law enforcement dismantled an illegal marijuana grow operation, resulting in the recovery of nearly 200 pounds of marijuana, and the arrest of 14 individuals.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Law enforcement dismantled an illegal marijuana grow operation, resulting in the recovery of nearly 200 pounds of marijuana, and the arrest of 14 individuals.

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said deputies along with multiple other agencies served a search warrant at the grow site located in Oakland at the end of Third Street.

Yow said the operation led to the recovery of approximately 150 - 120 pounds of finished marijuana product and approximately $50,000.

The sheriffs office also seized three vehicles, a bobcat with a loader and trencher, and a trailer.

The money and items will be applied for forfeiture through the Marshall County District Court.

Yow said the 14 suspects arrested have not been identified, but are charged with trafficking in marijuana.

Marshall County Emergency Management, Marshall County Ambulance Service, Chickasaw National Light Horse Police, and Madill Police Department assisted in serving the search warrant.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic...
Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let...
Sherman dog bit by venomous snake in backyard, his owner’s warning to others
A Silo woman died after a crash in Mead Monday afternoon.
Crash claims Silo woman’s life
The car ran a stop sign, causing the motorcyclist to hit his car, launching him into a ditch.
Motorcyclist’s family looking for driver after hit-and-run accident

Latest News

Oklahoma court documents state Victoria Holland left five children ranging in age from six...
Ardmore woman charged with 2nd degree murder
Oklahoma court documents state Victoria Holland left five children ranging in age from six...
Ardmore woman charged with 2nd degree murder
The right side of the horse's body was fully submerged in the water.
Horse stuck in Red River, multiple people needed to rescue him
The right side of the horse's body was fully submerged in the water.
Horse stuck in Red River, multiple people needed to rescue him