Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes

A Sherman man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a plea deal for aggravated sexual...
A Sherman man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a plea deal for aggravated sexual assault of a child.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a plea deal for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Criminal D.A.’s Office, Tevin Cargal, 25, gave two girls alcohol before sexually assaulting them in August of 2021.

According to the press release, parents said Cargal had been driving his vehicle over to their neighborhood and picking up the young girls late at night.

Cargal denied sexually assaulting either girl, but admitted to being with them and sending inappropriate photographs to one of the girls through social media, according to the press release.

“This defendant knew exactly what he was doing when he picked up these children and provided them with alcohol. Now he will pay the price for his criminal behavior,” said Assistant District Attorney Vanessa Vice.

District Attorney Brett Smith added, “We have no doubt this defendant would have continued abusing these children without the parents’ intervention. We commend the parents for calling the police and for the quick actions of the Denison Police Department.”

Cargal will be required to register as a sex offender for life and a lifetime protective order will be ordered for the victim. He must serve at least 12 ½ years before being considered for parole.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Oklahoma court documents state Victoria Holland left five children ranging in age from six...
Ardmore woman charged with murder in infant daughter’s death
A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let...
Sherman dog bit by venomous snake in backyard, his owner’s warning to others
The car ran a stop sign, causing the motorcyclist to hit his car, launching him into a ditch.
Motorcyclist’s family looking for driver after hit-and-run accident
A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic...
Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed

Latest News

By increasing endorphins and decreasing stress, outdoor activities can be beneficial for mental...
Time outdoors can improve mental health, expert says
An Atoka man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for child sexual abuse.
Atoka man sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison for child sexual abuse
Magnolia Fest kicks off with the carnival May 31 and runs through June 3.
Durant’s Magnolia Fest countdown begins
The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Colbert has been released.
Man killed after being hit by train identified