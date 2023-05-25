Sherman man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a plea deal for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Criminal D.A.’s Office, Tevin Cargal, 25, gave two girls alcohol before sexually assaulting them in August of 2021.

According to the press release, parents said Cargal had been driving his vehicle over to their neighborhood and picking up the young girls late at night.

Cargal denied sexually assaulting either girl, but admitted to being with them and sending inappropriate photographs to one of the girls through social media, according to the press release.

“This defendant knew exactly what he was doing when he picked up these children and provided them with alcohol. Now he will pay the price for his criminal behavior,” said Assistant District Attorney Vanessa Vice.

District Attorney Brett Smith added, “We have no doubt this defendant would have continued abusing these children without the parents’ intervention. We commend the parents for calling the police and for the quick actions of the Denison Police Department.”

Cargal will be required to register as a sex offender for life and a lifetime protective order will be ordered for the victim. He must serve at least 12 ½ years before being considered for parole.

