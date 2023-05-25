Three out of Four Ain’t Bad...

Expect a partly cloduy and mild night, lows in the low to mid 60s and a east winds of 5 to 10 mph. Friday looks partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s and an east wind at about 10 mph. Nice!

Upper level high pressure dominates our weather for most of the Memorial day Holiday weekend, making for crowd-pleasing lows in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s, close to average for the end of May. What’s even better, winds will be quite moderate, generally 15 mph or less from the east or southeast. Memorial Day continues to show a chance of rain as a weak upper low takes shape, odds are 30% right now.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

