Time outdoors can improve mental health, expert says

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are plenty of reasons to spend time outside in Texoma, but one many may not consider is the benefit it has on mental health

Wilson N Jones Behavioral Health Unit Director, Rochelle Govindasamy, said our physical and mental health are directly linked. Spending too much time indoors, working at a computer screen keeps people from getting serotonin and increases the stress hormone, Cortisol.

However, she said spending time in nature can lower stress levels and increase endorphins.

“That eases depression, that eases anxiety,” Govindasamy said.

Govindasmamy recommends any outside activities, including walking, hiking and fishing.

Fishing Guide, Jodey Whitmore said that fishing is a form of therapy for him. He chose to pursue his fishing guide career after a stressful year in an office job.

“I gave up money for happiness to be a fishing guide,” Whitmore said.

He said he now lives a happier life and is able to watch the stress drift from his customers with each fish they catch.

“They’re in the boat for about 20 minutes, we start fishing to see people just take a deep breath and, you know, they’re happy,” Whitmore said.

With warm weather upon us, it is the perfect season to cast a line and reel in a new outdoor hobby. Although Mental Health Awareness Month is coming to an end, mental health should be a priority year-round.

If you need someone to talk to, the mental health hotline is available 24\7 by calling 9-8-8.

