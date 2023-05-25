Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Time outdoors can improve mental health, expert says

By increasing endorphins and decreasing stress, outdoor activities can be beneficial for mental...
By increasing endorphins and decreasing stress, outdoor activities can be beneficial for mental health.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are plenty of reasons to spend time outside in Texoma, but one many may not consider is the benefit it has on mental health

Wilson N Jones Behavioral Health Unit Director, Rochelle Govindasamy, said our physical and mental health are directly linked. Spending too much time indoors, working at a computer screen keeps people from getting serotonin and increases the stress hormone, Cortisol.

However, she said spending time in nature can lower stress levels and increase endorphins.

“That eases depression, that eases anxiety,” Govindasamy said.

Govindasmamy recommends any outside activities, including walking, hiking and fishing.

Fishing Guide, Jodey Whitmore said that fishing is a form of therapy for him. He chose to pursue his fishing guide career after a stressful year in an office job.

“I gave up money for happiness to be a fishing guide,” Whitmore said.

He said he now lives a happier life and is able to watch the stress drift from his customers with each fish they catch.

“They’re in the boat for about 20 minutes, we start fishing to see people just take a deep breath and, you know, they’re happy,” Whitmore said.

With warm weather upon us, it is the perfect season to cast a line and reel in a new outdoor hobby. Although Mental Health Awareness Month is coming to an end, mental health should be a priority year-round.

If you need someone to talk to, the mental health hotline is available 24\7 by calling 9-8-8.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Oklahoma court documents state Victoria Holland left five children ranging in age from six...
Ardmore woman charged with murder in infant daughter’s death
A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let...
Sherman dog bit by venomous snake in backyard, his owner’s warning to others
The car ran a stop sign, causing the motorcyclist to hit his car, launching him into a ditch.
Motorcyclist’s family looking for driver after hit-and-run accident
A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic...
Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed

Latest News

A Sherman man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a plea deal for aggravated sexual...
Sherman man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes
An Atoka man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for child sexual abuse.
Atoka man sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison for child sexual abuse
Magnolia Fest kicks off with the carnival May 31 and runs through June 3.
Durant’s Magnolia Fest countdown begins
The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Colbert has been released.
Man killed after being hit by train identified