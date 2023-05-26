Texoma Local
Bull riding fundraising event being held in Bonham

This Sunday at the Kueckelhan family ranch, there will be professional bullriding, food trucks, and raffles, all in support of a good cause.
By Kayla Holt
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“Quincy Kueckelhan was in a pretty bad accident here a while back and I know they’ve been going through a lot of hard times. So, we just want to kind of pull together as a community and raise some money for them. They’re such a staple in our community and they’ve done so much for so many people,” Kueckelhan family friend, Mike Burkhard exclaimed.

Quincy, who was a key figure at the Kueckelhan Ranch, was in a car accident which left him paralyzed.

The bull riding benefit will help the family with medical costs.

Something Burkhard said the entire community is thrilled to do.

“The Kueckelhans, they provide stock for a lot of the rodeo. They do a lot for the kids, not only in this community, but also in the rodeo community as a whole,”

Burkhard explained.

Sunday’s event is sure to be action packed.

“Starting at 11:00 am, there will be some calf riding and some junior bull riding for some younger guys, and then at 3:00 pm will be the main event,” Burkhard said.

Quincy was finally able to return home Thursday, after being in the hospital and rehab for almost 2 months.

Burkhard is hopeful that the bull riding event will be a meaningful welcome home gesture.

“We just want to just kind of come behind them and do what we can to help them,” Burkhard shared.

Admission for adults is $10 and tickets for kids 10 and under are $5.

