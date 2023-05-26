Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Choctaw couple officially adopts daughter after first denied in tribal court

Choctaw couple officially adopt their daughter after a long battle with the tribal court.
By Kayla Holt
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Native Choctaw couple Chelcie and Kennedy Barker married in 2021.

Shortly after, they fostered a little girl from Colorado.

The now 9-year-old girl lived with the Barkers for more than a year when Choctaw Nation officials approved her adoption.

However, when going to court to make the adoption final, the tribal judge rejected the adoption, stating that the Choctaw Nation tribal code did not acknowledge same sex marriage.

" I think that it’s embarrassing that any court still says that they don’t recognize it when the higher court has said they do. I think legislators need to change that to make that effective,” the Barker adoption attorney, Linque Gillett said.

Gillet fought to uphold the adoption, which led to one barker being able to legally adopt their daughter.

“It was hard not knowing, not only on us, but on our daughter. She’s had a lot of uncertainty in her life,” Chelcie Barker shared.

Friday, that uncertainty ended.

After hearing about the Barker’s case, The Choctaw Constitutional Court decided that Choctaw members are able to marry regardless of the sex, allowing the Barkers to adopt their daughter together, making history.

" I’m proud of the Choctaw Nation for supporting its members and future members. The effect of this is long lasting,” Gillet explained.

Paving the way for future same-sex couples of the Choctaw Nation.

“Now we’re just going to continue on with our everyday lives like we wanted to begin with,” Chelcie Barker exclaimed.

In anticipation of Friday’s court date, the Barkers have already begun to celebrate.

They actually just came back from a Disney cruise.

The first trip of many as an official family.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Colbert has been released.
Man killed after being hit by train identified
Oklahoma court documents state Victoria Holland left five children ranging in age from six...
Ardmore woman charged with murder in infant daughter’s death
The right side of the horse's body was fully submerged in the water.
Horse stuck in Red River, multiple people needed to rescue him
A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic...
Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed

Latest News

A Lake Murray goose forages in the grass by Tucker Tower-a small historical museum where...
Staying safe on the lake: tips and instructions from OHP
The closing of the labor and delivery unit also comes with a potential new owner of WNJ.
Wilson N. Jones CEO speaking on closed labor and delivery unit, new ownership
The closing of the labor and delivery unit also comes with a potential new owner of WNJ.
Wilson N. Jones CEO speaking on closed labor and delivery unit, new ownership
Choctaw couple officially adopt their daughter after a long battle with the tribal court.
Choctaw couple officially adopts daughter after first denied in tribal court