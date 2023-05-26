Texoma Local
Man arrested in Paris for online solicitation of minors

A man was arrested in Paris on warrants out of Louisiana Thursday.
A man was arrested in Paris on warrants out of Louisiana Thursday.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Paris on warrants out of Louisiana Thursday.

Paris Police said Danny Crossland was arrested on warrants for computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

According to a press release, the Paris Police Department and Texas Rangers located Crossland near the intersection of Stillhouse Road and Stone Avenue.

Both charges against Crossland are felonies.

