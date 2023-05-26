Texoma Local
A “Smooth Run” Sat-Sun; Rain Possible Memorial Day

Severe weather is very unlikely and we’re talking scattered pockets of Monday rainfall
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
It’s a mixture of clouds and clear overnight, but skies are generally thinning out into Saturday. Lows in the 60s with a light easterly wind.

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, an outdoor-friendly 86 degrees and east to southeast winds around 15 mph. nice! Sunday will be virtually the same, perhaps a degree warmer with a high of 87 degrees. Winds continue east to southeast in the 15 mph range.

Memorial Day brings a chance of showers as a weak low-pressure cell approaches, rain is certainly possible with the odds at 30%, but a washout is not expected. Rain chances max out on Tuesday at 50% as the low moves overhead followed by a return to dry and rather hot weather late next week; highs should flirt with 90 degrees Thursday and Friday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

