Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Thursday’s number of air travelers highest since 2019, TSA says

Tens of millions are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: CNN/KRTV)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears more Americans are leaving town for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Transportation Safety Administration said the agency processed more than 2.6 million people Thursday, the highest number of air travelers since Thanksgiving 2019.

It was the busiest air travel day since the pandemic, and Friday is expected to be even busier.

The head of the TSA said he expects the agency to screen more than 10 million people this weekend.

The highways are expected to be very busy, too, with AAA predicting more than 37 million Americans hitting the road for Memorial Day travel. Millions of Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Oklahoma court documents state Victoria Holland left five children ranging in age from six...
Ardmore woman charged with murder in infant daughter’s death
The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Colbert has been released.
Man killed after being hit by train identified
The right side of the horse's body was fully submerged in the water.
Horse stuck in Red River, multiple people needed to rescue him
A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let...
Sherman dog bit by venomous snake in backyard, his owner’s warning to others

Latest News

FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Authorities looking for woman who brought raccoon to Petco for nail trim, let other customers kiss it
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four...
Oath Keeper who stormed Capitol gets prison time in latest Jan. 6 sentencing
South Carolina Sens. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, left, Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, center, and...
Judge halts South Carolina’s new stricter abortion law until state Supreme Court review
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
PHOTOS: Pilot locked out of plane crawls through window