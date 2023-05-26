Wilson N. Jones CEO speaking on closed labor and delivery unit, new ownership

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wilson N. Jones Hospital is undergoing changes including the closure of its labor and delivery unit and a potential to owner.

The hospital announced on Wednesday it would be temporarily suspending its Labor and Delivery Unit, leaving expectant mothers wondering where to turn.

News 12 spoke with the hospital CEO, Julie Stumberg. She said last month WNJ only delivered seven babies when they aim to have up to 70 each month.

“The volumes were low, and financially, it just didn’t make sense because I have to look at the greater good,” Stumberg said.

She said with the closure of the unit is the looming retirement of longtime OBGYN Dr. Anthony Abrentes.

“So for the expectant mothers, we apologize,” Stumberg said, “We’d love to deliver your babies because Dr. Abrentes himself has delivered three generations here.”

Stumberg said it closed at a time with no imminent, scheduled deliveries. She adds all patients were notified by phone call news and received help to find another hospital.

For the labor and delivery nurses, she said they were offered different jobs within the hospital.

“As of today, we’ve repositioned six,” Stumberg said.

While the suspension is temporary, she said she does not know when it will return. In addition, another large change is on the horizon for the hospital, it could soon see new ownership.

“We have a potential buyer, and so a letter of intent has been executed and the APA is now being done. So that’s the agreement for purchase,” Stumberg said.

Stumberg said the Dallas-based “Integrated Care Technologies” is the potential new owner.

Additionally, News 12 has received numerous calls and emails from hospital employees reporting they have not received paychecks at all or in full this week or last.

When asked, Stumberg said it was a bank error.

News 12 will continue to follow all of these changes.

