Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Amber Alert issued for 4 children from El Paso, Texas

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center),...
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center), Audrit Williams (right) and Aidan Williams, whose photo was not provided.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for four children from El Paso, Texas, believed to have been abducted.

Authorities are looking for Aidan Williams, 16, Isabella Williams, 14, Audrit Williams, 12, and Michael Carmony, 4. A photo of Aidan was not provided.

Police believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

The children were last seen in the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean in El Paso, Texas on May 26.

Aidan is described to be white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. Details about his hair and eye color were not provided. Isabella is described to be white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Audrit is described to be white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds, with blonde hair. Michael is described to be white, 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 35 pounds, with blonde hair.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony in connection to the children’s abduction. She is described to be white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Carmony is believed to be driving a red 2004 Ford F-150, possibly spray-painted black, with the Texas license plate number be88718.

Anyone with information on the children’s disappearance is urged to call the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4040.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony in connection to the disappearance of...
Police are searching for 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony in connection to the disappearance of four children.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Colbert has been released.
Man killed after being hit by train identified
Choctaw couple officially adopt their daughter after a long battle with the tribal court.
Choctaw couple officially adopts daughter after first denied in tribal court
The closing of the labor and delivery unit also comes with a potential new owner of WNJ.
Wilson N. Jones CEO speaking on closed labor and delivery unit, new ownership
A man was arrested in Paris on warrants out of Louisiana Thursday.
Man arrested in Paris for online solicitation of minors

Latest News

Passengers arrive at LaGuardia Airport, as the Memorial holiday weekend signals the unofficial...
TSA hits highest checkpoint volume of the year Friday
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss...
Biden says debt deal ‘very close’ even as two sides far apart on work requirements
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London,...
UK police free man involved in Downing Street collision — then arrest him on unrelated charge
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit to the University of Miami's...
At West Point, Vice President Harris to make history as first woman to deliver commencement speech