Cloudy skies with Memorial Day rain chances

Memorial Day weekend is starting off with cloudy skies but warm temperatures. Saturday temperatures are hovering around the mid-80s with little to no wind. No rain chances for Saturday, and Sunday will for the most part be a weather repeat of Saturday.

Memorial Day brings a chance of showers as a weak low-pressure cell approaches. Rain is possible (30% chance) but a washout is not expected. Rain chances max out on Tuesday at 50% as the low moves overhead followed by a return to dry and rather hot weather late next week. Highs will rise closer to 90 degrees for the first couple days of June.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.