Dodd City softball returns to state

Dodd City prepares for State softball tournament
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - The Dodd City Lady Hornets have been down this road many times before. This team won a state championship in softball just two years ago, and has been to state in five of the past six years.

This Dodd City team got off to a rough start this season. They ended up with a 5-7 district record. There were questions about whether or not they had enough to get back. They did. They just had to find their stride. And now, they’re off and running.

That potential is certainly there. There is a lot of post-season experience on this team, especially when you consider the success these girls have had in other sports as well. It’s a winner town, and this team knows that when you get to the final four in the state, it’s anybody’s game, bad start, or not.

Van Alstyne-Aubrey Softball Highlights