Ardmore Veterans Center remembers fallen service members

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Veterans Center was busy Monday morning as the community came to pay respect to fallen servicemen and women at the Memorial Day ceremony.

Names were read, a bell was rung, and a 21-gun salute was fired off in honor of those who’ve died while serving our country.

Veteran Ray Hammond served in the Air Force for 28 years.

“They put a lot of work into it every year,” Hammond said. “They add a little more every year and it makes it much better, I really enjoy it.”

Amy Sprouse with the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs said the true meaning behind Memorial Day can get lost in the busy start of summer.

“We get the day off, we may spend the day at the lake, but ultimately this is about the soldiers who paid the ultimate price and I think sometimes people do forget that,” Sprouse said.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about the veterans,” Hammond said.

While Memorial Day honors those who died, Hammond said a thank you goes a long way to those who are still with us.

“I think as a veteran it’s important when someone says thank you,” Hammond said. “It means an awful lot to us. Just thank you.”

And it means a lot to their families too.

“There’s no reason that we can’t be there every day for our community members that have lost a loved one, the Gold Star families that have lost sons, lost daughters, lost spouses,” Sprouse said. “We can do things day to day to help them and to let them know that we will not forget the sacrifices that their loved ones made for us.”

