Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ardmore Veterans Center remembers fallen service members

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Veterans Center was busy Monday morning as the community came to pay respect to fallen servicemen and women at the Memorial Day ceremony.

Names were read, a bell was rung, and a 21-gun salute was fired off in honor of those who’ve died while serving our country.

Veteran Ray Hammond served in the Air Force for 28 years.

“They put a lot of work into it every year,” Hammond said. “They add a little more every year and it makes it much better, I really enjoy it.”

Amy Sprouse with the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs said the true meaning behind Memorial Day can get lost in the busy start of summer.

“We get the day off, we may spend the day at the lake, but ultimately this is about the soldiers who paid the ultimate price and I think sometimes people do forget that,” Sprouse said.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about the veterans,” Hammond said.

While Memorial Day honors those who died, Hammond said a thank you goes a long way to those who are still with us.

“I think as a veteran it’s important when someone says thank you,” Hammond said. “It means an awful lot to us. Just thank you.”

And it means a lot to their families too.

“There’s no reason that we can’t be there every day for our community members that have lost a loved one, the Gold Star families that have lost sons, lost daughters, lost spouses,” Sprouse said. “We can do things day to day to help them and to let them know that we will not forget the sacrifices that their loved ones made for us.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The closing of the labor and delivery unit also comes with a potential new owner of WNJ.
Wilson N. Jones CEO speaking on closed labor and delivery unit, new ownership
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, flanked by his staff, makes a statement at his...
GOP-controlled Texas House impeaches Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, triggering suspension
Choctaw couple officially adopt their daughter after a long battle with the tribal court.
Choctaw couple officially adopts daughter after first denied in tribal court
The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Colbert has been released.
Man killed after being hit by train identified

Latest News

Denison residents came together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Monday morning.
Denison holds Annual Memorial Day parade
Denison residents came together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Monday morning.
Denison holds Annual Memorial Day parade
Lake Texoma businesses getting a boom in customers during the holiday weekend.
Lake Texoma businesses boom during Memorial Day weekend
Lake Texoma businesses getting a boom in customers during the holiday weekend.
Lake Texoma businesses boom during Memorial Day weekend