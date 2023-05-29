Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison holds Annual Memorial Day parade

Denison residents came together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Monday morning.
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison residents came together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Monday morning.

The parade filled Main Street with patriotism, from residents lining the streets with American flags to the vehicles riding in the parade.

Different groups like the American Legion, the Shriners and the Sherman Police Bagpipe Band attended. Denison Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Diana Theal, said this event is her favorite every year.

“This is our way of telling them thank you for their sacrifice,” Theal said, “A lot of the families that come out have lost children in wars and they really appreciate seeing the community come out and recognize that they gave that sacrifice.”

Theal said people may be eager to celebrate the long weekend, but the parade gives people the chance to remember what today is all about.

She said the city has held a memorial day parade for as long as she can remember and hopes it continues on forever.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The closing of the labor and delivery unit also comes with a potential new owner of WNJ.
Wilson N. Jones CEO speaking on closed labor and delivery unit, new ownership
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, flanked by his staff, makes a statement at his...
GOP-controlled Texas House impeaches Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, triggering suspension
Choctaw couple officially adopt their daughter after a long battle with the tribal court.
Choctaw couple officially adopts daughter after first denied in tribal court
The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Colbert has been released.
Man killed after being hit by train identified

Latest News

A Memorial Day Ceremony in Ardmore is announced to take place Friday at the Ardmore Veterans...
Ardmore Veterans Center remembers fallen service members
Denison residents came together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Monday morning.
Denison holds Annual Memorial Day parade
Lake Texoma businesses getting a boom in customers during the holiday weekend.
Lake Texoma businesses boom during Memorial Day weekend
Lake Texoma businesses getting a boom in customers during the holiday weekend.
Lake Texoma businesses boom during Memorial Day weekend