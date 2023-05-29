Denison holds Annual Memorial Day parade

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison residents came together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Monday morning.

The parade filled Main Street with patriotism, from residents lining the streets with American flags to the vehicles riding in the parade.

Different groups like the American Legion, the Shriners and the Sherman Police Bagpipe Band attended. Denison Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Diana Theal, said this event is her favorite every year.

“This is our way of telling them thank you for their sacrifice,” Theal said, “A lot of the families that come out have lost children in wars and they really appreciate seeing the community come out and recognize that they gave that sacrifice.”

Theal said people may be eager to celebrate the long weekend, but the parade gives people the chance to remember what today is all about.

She said the city has held a memorial day parade for as long as she can remember and hopes it continues on forever.

