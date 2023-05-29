Lake Texoma businesses boom during Memorial Day weekend

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Each year Lake Texoma becomes a hot spot for Memorial Day weekend bringing a welcomed boom to lakeside businesses.

Texas State Game Warden, Daron Blackerby, said this year brought out several hundred boaters, making for a packed lake.

This is good news for businesses like Grandpappy Point. General Manager, Jason Cottingame said Memorial Day weekend kicks off the busy season for the marina.

“It’s the biggest influx of our business or the startup and then it just carries through to Labor Day,” Cottingame said.

Preparing for this seasonal spike in business is essential.

“There’s everything from stocking more fuel to getting the restaurant ready to just getting the property ready for all the influx of boaters that come as well as transient people such as campers,” Cottingame said.

He said for his business and others like it, these busy days keep them afloat through the winter.

“It’s so important that we have the holiday weekends as well as all the summer days in between,” Cottingame said.

As summer quickly approaches and more lake days are upon Texomans, it is important to not only support local businesses but stay safe on the water.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.