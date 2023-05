ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore water Park is opening on Thursday.

The Water Park and Pool will be closed Mondays, but open every other day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city’s splash pads are already open for the season.

