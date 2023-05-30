Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Colleges will be able to hide students’ race, ethnicity on popular application portal

FILE: Students' question about race and ethnicity are optional on the Common App, and that...
FILE: Students' question about race and ethnicity are optional on the Common App, and that likely won’t change, according to the organization.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1,000 colleges in the U.S. allow students to apply for admission through the Common App.

Soon, those colleges will be able to hide information about a student’s race and ethnicity.

The Common App said it is making the change to allow colleges to do that starting Aug. 1.

The decision could diminish the number of Black and Hispanic students in higher education.

The move comes ahead of a Supreme Court’s ruling that would likely ban college and universities from taking race into consideration when admitting students.

Questions about race and ethnicity are optional on the Common App, and that likely won’t change, according to the organization.

The common app also lets schools hide information about an applicant’s test scores, birthday, gender and Social Security number.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Texoma businesses getting a boom in customers during the holiday weekend.
Lake Texoma businesses boom during Memorial Day weekend
The closing of the labor and delivery unit also comes with a potential new owner of WNJ.
Wilson N. Jones CEO speaking on closed labor and delivery unit, new ownership
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022,...
Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, flanked by his staff, makes a statement at his...
GOP-controlled Texas House impeaches Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, triggering suspension

Latest News

FILE - Marijuana plants grow at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse on May 5, 2015, in...
Minnesota governor signs bill to legalize marijuana, effective this summer
FILE - The emblem of Freightliner is pictured on a truck in Hanover, northern Germany, Sept....
US opens probe into Freightliner trucks automatically braking without obstacle in road
On the way to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton becoming a rising figure in the GOP, his wife,...
Juror and spouse: Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton could vote in trial on husband’s impeachment
D’Andray Thomas said his daughter, Brielle “Bri Bri” Thomas, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal...
Man shaves his dreads in support of his daughter fighting cancer
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day