Paris Police respond to shots fired call: Man tased and arrested

A shots fired call in Paris over the weekend ended with a man getting tased before heading to jail.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A shots fired call in Paris over the weekend ended with a man getting tased before heading to jail.

Paris Police said it happened early Sunday morning in the 1600 Block of Ballard Drive near Loop 286.

When police arrived, they found 28-year-old Deshawn Antarus Alexander passed out in a car, with a handgun sitting beside him.

When officers told Alexander to get out of the car, he attempted to run away - that’s when officers tased him.

Alexander was treated by EMS before being taken to the Lamar County Jail.

