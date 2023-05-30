Texoma Local
Professional soccer team coming to Texoma

A group of local Texomans is joining together with the United Soccer League to kickstart a Professional Soccer Club, that will have a professional team, in the
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A group of local Texomans is joining together with the United Soccer League to kickstart a Professional Soccer Club, that will have a professional team, in the area.

It will be called the “Texoma Football Club”. Co-Owner Ben Watson said he grew up driving from Sherman to Dallas to play club soccer. He went on to play professional soccer, but he has now returned home to start a club here.

“You have a market here that’s unique, where there’s a lot of talent, there’s a lot of people,” Watson said, “Everybody’s driving an hour and a half to go play soccer.”

During his time in the pros, he made connections with USL officials. Watson said the league said Texoma is a perfect location for a new professional team.

He said the club will have all levels of soccer from men’s and women’s professional teams to a skills academy for the youngest players. In addition to bringing tourism, culture and new jobs to Texoma.

“There is a venue that’s going to be built, the USL guidelines want to have a 6,000 to 10,000 seat stadium,” Watson said, “That’s gonna be obviously a couple of year’s projects.”

Details on when ground will break and where it will be built have not been released. However, tryouts for kids’ skills camps are starting at the end of June. More information is on the clubs’ website.

