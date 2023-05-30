Road closure in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - West Crawford Street in Denison from near South Lillis Lane and South Kerby Drive will be closed for construction starting Tuesday, 5/30.

This is part of the ongoing Waterloo Lake sewer line improvement project.

The construction on West Crawford Street will last about three weeks.

Traffic will be detoured around B. McDaniel Intermediate School on Jenny Lane and Elk Street.

