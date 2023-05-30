Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Road closure in Denison

The closure is part of the ongoing Waterloo Lake sewer line improvement project.
The closure is part of the ongoing Waterloo Lake sewer line improvement project.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - West Crawford Street in Denison from near South Lillis Lane and South Kerby Drive will be closed for construction starting Tuesday, 5/30.

This is part of the ongoing Waterloo Lake sewer line improvement project.

The construction on West Crawford Street will last about three weeks.

Traffic will be detoured around B. McDaniel Intermediate School on Jenny Lane and Elk Street.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Texoma businesses getting a boom in customers during the holiday weekend.
Lake Texoma businesses boom during Memorial Day weekend
The closing of the labor and delivery unit also comes with a potential new owner of WNJ.
Wilson N. Jones CEO speaking on closed labor and delivery unit, new ownership
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022,...
Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Choctaw couple officially adopt their daughter after a long battle with the tribal court.
Choctaw couple officially adopts daughter after first denied in tribal court

Latest News

A group of local Texomans is joining together with the United Soccer League to kickstart a...
Professional soccer team coming to Texoma
A group of local Texomans is joining together with the United Soccer League to kickstart a...
Professional Soccer Team coming to Texoma
A Texas Department of Public Safety boat was dedicated at Cooper Lake Tuesday morning to honor...
Texas DPS dedicates tactical marine vessel in honor of fallen Paris Trooper
Hamill’s family said he will take it one day at a time in hopes of being right back here for...
WWII vet celebrates his 100th birthday in Hugo