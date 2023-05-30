Safety in the Sun: Avoiding skin cancer this summer

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - This summer the Carter County Health Department is reminding you to stay safe and avoid skin cancer.

Chris Munn with the Oklahoma State Department of Health says skin cancer isn’t a thing of the past.

“It’s estimated that roughly 183 thousand cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in 2023,” Munn said. “Everyone can get sunburned but some people are more prone to get the actual sun damage. We also recommend not using tanning beds or sun lamps.”

Kelly Herriage and Heather Rains were visiting Lake Murray Tuesday, both of them wearing sunscreen.

“Well I get burned,” Herriage said. “You dont get burned but I always get really red and I always get sunburned.”

“But to prevent sun cancer is the main reason that I wear sunscreen. I don’t like to wear it but i do,” Rains said.

Herriage and Rains told me their father was just diagnosed with skin cancer.

“We saw him never wearing sunscreen and now he has skin cancer,” Herriage said.

The CDC said in order to protect you, sunscreen - whether its chemical or mineral- needs to be water resistant, applied every two hours, and be broad spectrum, meaning it protects you from UVA and UVB rays.

Munn recommends using a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, but said its even better to cover up.

“If you can, wear lolong-sleevedhirts,” Munn said. “Caps that cover provide shape for your neck, your head, your ears and everything.”

Munn sais in addition to sunburns, there are a couple of other things you need to watch out for too- including heat stroke and dehydration

“It’s just a good time to be outside but you just have to be safe,” Munn said.

