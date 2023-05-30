Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Safety in the Sun: Avoiding skin cancer this summer

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - This summer the Carter County Health Department is reminding you to stay safe and avoid skin cancer.

Chris Munn with the Oklahoma State Department of Health says skin cancer isn’t a thing of the past.

“It’s estimated that roughly 183 thousand cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in 2023,” Munn said. “Everyone can get sunburned but some people are more prone to get the actual sun damage. We also recommend not using tanning beds or sun lamps.”

Kelly Herriage and Heather Rains were visiting Lake Murray Tuesday, both of them wearing sunscreen.

“Well I get burned,” Herriage said. “You dont get burned but I always get really red and I always get sunburned.”

“But to prevent sun cancer is the main reason that I wear sunscreen. I don’t like to wear it but i do,” Rains said.

Herriage and Rains told me their father was just diagnosed with skin cancer.

“We saw him never wearing sunscreen and now he has skin cancer,” Herriage said.

The CDC said in order to protect you, sunscreen - whether its chemical or mineral- needs to be water resistant, applied every two hours, and be broad spectrum, meaning it protects you from UVA and UVB rays.

Munn recommends using a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, but said its even better to cover up.

“If you can, wear lolong-sleevedhirts,” Munn said. “Caps that cover provide shape for your neck, your head, your ears and everything.”

Munn sais in addition to sunburns, there are a couple of other things you need to watch out for too- including heat stroke and dehydration

“It’s just a good time to be outside but you just have to be safe,” Munn said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Texoma businesses getting a boom in customers during the holiday weekend.
Lake Texoma businesses boom during Memorial Day weekend
The closing of the labor and delivery unit also comes with a potential new owner of WNJ.
Wilson N. Jones CEO speaking on closed labor and delivery unit, new ownership
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022,...
Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Choctaw couple officially adopt their daughter after a long battle with the tribal court.
Choctaw couple officially adopts daughter after first denied in tribal court

Latest News

Ardmore Water Park opens Thursday
A group of local Texomans is joining together with the United Soccer League to kickstart a...
Professional soccer team coming to Texoma
A group of local Texomans is joining together with the United Soccer League to kickstart a...
Professional Soccer Team coming to Texoma
A Texas Department of Public Safety boat was dedicated at Cooper Lake Tuesday morning to honor...
Texas DPS dedicates tactical marine vessel in honor of fallen Paris Trooper