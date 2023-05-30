Small Tuesday Storms

Some afternoon storms have fired up down the middle of Texoma. Very low rain totals associated with these small storms, but many probably heard some rumbling thunder. The majority of Texoma had high temperatures in the mid 80s today and it’ll get warmer as May turns to June this week.

Wednesday and Thursday will have sunnier skies with high approaching 90 degrees, but will most likely stay in the upper 80s. Starting on Friday, another round of showers and storms will hang over Texoma through the weekend.

Right now an area of low pressure is over the Rockies causing plenty of rain. That system will be on top of Texoma this weekend and will make for a wet and gloomy first weekend of June. At this time none of these storms look to be severe, but isolated flooding will be a concern as these storms will be moving very slowly.

The extra rain could be a good thing, as Lake Texoma levels are currently 3-4 feet below normal.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

