Southmayd man arrested after allegedly shooting family member
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - A Southmayd man was arrested after allegedly shooting a family member.
According to the Southmayd Police Department it happened in the 500 block of Dusty Lane, Saturday night.
Police said a 66-year-old man shot a 57-year-old woman. Her injuries were not life threatening.
The unidentified man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a first-degree felony.
