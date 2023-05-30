Southmayd man arrested after allegedly shooting family member

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - A Southmayd man was arrested after allegedly shooting a family member.

According to the Southmayd Police Department it happened in the 500 block of Dusty Lane, Saturday night.

Police said a 66-year-old man shot a 57-year-old woman. Her injuries were not life threatening.

The unidentified man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a first-degree felony.

