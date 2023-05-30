Texas DPS dedicates tactical marine vessel in honor of fallen Paris Trooper

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Texas Department of Public Safety boat was dedicated at Cooper Lake Tuesday morning to honor a fallen state trooper.

The tactical marine vessel now bears the name of Trooper Jeffrey Nichols - who died in the line of duty in 2016.

The boat will be used on the southern border. Nichols was 27-years-old and had been on the job in Paris for five years when he was killed in a crash.

A stretch of U-S Highway 82, from Lamar Avenue in Paris to the Red River county line, also honors Nichols’ service. “Trooper Jeffrey Nichols Memorial Highway” was named in 2016.

Trooper Jeffrey Nichols Boat Commission Ceremony at Tira Boat ramp. Trooper Nichols died in the line of duty in a... Posted by Delta County, Tx Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

