Texas DPS dedicates tactical marine vessel in honor of fallen Paris Trooper

A Texas Department of Public Safety boat was dedicated at Cooper Lake Tuesday morning to honor...
A Texas Department of Public Safety boat was dedicated at Cooper Lake Tuesday morning to honor a fallen state trooper.(Delta County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Texas Department of Public Safety boat was dedicated at Cooper Lake Tuesday morning to honor a fallen state trooper.

The tactical marine vessel now bears the name of Trooper Jeffrey Nichols - who died in the line of duty in 2016.

The boat will be used on the southern border. Nichols was 27-years-old and had been on the job in Paris for five years when he was killed in a crash.

A stretch of U-S Highway 82, from Lamar Avenue in Paris to the Red River county line, also honors Nichols’ service. “Trooper Jeffrey Nichols Memorial Highway” was named in 2016.

